'Go red for women'

SAYRE — While efforts are often made around the nation to raise awareness of breast cancer by wearing various forms of pink attire, Guthrie representatives on Friday explained the importance of the color red in relation to another vital part of women’s health.
“Today is a celebration in going red for women,” said Dr. Felice Reitknecht. “It’s to raise awareness of heart disease, which is responsible for one in three deaths for women.”
Reitknecht explained that, while the number of annual deaths from heart disease have decreased from 500,000 to 300,000, it’s important for women to understand the risk factors to reduce their chances of developing cardiovascular problems.
“It can affect almost anyone. You don’t have to be in a senior age range to develop cardiovascular issues,” she said, adding that women should be screened for those types of problems.
Sarah Ransom, a patient at Robert Packer Hospital who has received cardiovascular care since the 1990s, commended Guthrie for being on the leading edge of technology in terms of care.
“My care progressed to the point of needing a heart valve replacement in 2008, which is an open heart procedure,” she said. “Recently, I had a Tavr (aortic valve replacement) procedure done, in which they do the operation through tubes that’s not open heart (surgery).”
Reitknecht said the procedure significantly cuts down on the recovery rate for such an operation.
“Patients have gone from an approximately four-week recovery time to be being able to go home the next day,” she said. “It’s hugely advantageous.”
“To have come back and had that same procedure done — I think that’s a pretty dramatic change,” Ransom added. “And I think it’s a wonderful asset to the community to have that and the sheer breadth of cardiovascular specialties and services that Guthrie has all here in one location.”
