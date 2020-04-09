WAVERLY — The Village of Waverly has extended the closures of offices and the village court through May 1 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a letter from Mayor Patrick Ayres.
Village offices — except for the police department — will be physically closed to the public until May 1.
The village staff at the main office (32 Ithaca Street) may be reached by calling 565-8106 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Payments of village bills/charges such as water and sewer bills may be made by using the drop box outside the 32 Ithaca Street office.
Essential services such as police, water, sewer, street and code enforcement will continue throughout the pandemic.
All Village of Waverly Recreation Department activities are canceled through May 1.
The village parks will remain open to the public at this time, according to the letter.
“Social distancing should be practiced when utilizing the parks (minimum 6 feet distance between individuals) ... no mass gatherings (and) do not use the playground equipment,” Ayres said in the letter.
The village court is closed until further notice, according to the letter.
Ayres encouraged all residents in the village to regularly check the Waverly Police Department Facebook page for updated information. Daily updates are also available at tiogacountyny.com.
“Safely look out for each other, especially our elderly and health compromised friends and neighbors,” Ayres said.
Ayres noted that all these actions are “being implemented to help protect the health of the residents of the Village of Waverly and its employees.”
“The Village of Waverly is here to help and working together will help make us all safer. The people who reside in Waverly and the Valley in general are hard working and resilient. We will get through these difficult times. I thank every one of you for your efforts,” Ayres said.
