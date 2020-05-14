OWEGO — During a press conference on Wednesday morning, Tioga County Legislature Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey said that Tioga County has been given the green light to begin Phase One of reopening by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“This certainly gives us hope, not only because that means our overall numbers are down, but that we can open up business and gradually get back to some kind of normalcy,” she said. “We will need to continue to social distance and wear our masks, and use caution as we go about our daily routine.”
“This is not the green light for all businesses to open or for social distancing to end,” Senior Public Health Educator Kylie Holochak added.
Tioga County has recorded 117 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and 43 of those cases have ended with recoveries.
Of the 20 total deaths related to the coronavirus, 19 of them have occurred at Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly, according to Sauerbrey.
Two thirds of all cases in Tioga County are tied to nursing homes.
Additionally, 86 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Chemung County was also designated eligible to begin Phase One of reopening by Cuomo.
The county has seen 106 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and three deaths related to the virus.
Over two thirds of Chemung County cases (74) have resulted in recoveries, and one person is currently hospitalized.
Over 350,000 people in New York state have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 27,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County increased to 39 on Wednesday, according to the State Department of Health.
Nearly half of those cases are in Sayre, where 18 have been recorded.
Two people have died due to coronavirus complications.
The state has seen over 58,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and nearly 4,000 people have died.
