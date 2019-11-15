CHEMUNG — The Chemung Town Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve the proposed roughly $2.3 million town budget for 2020.
Town Supervisor George Richter said after the budget was approved that this year’s budget, along with seeing a decrease in spending, will see a roughly 3.45 percent decrease in the local property tax rate.
“Everything was well accounted for in terms of employee costs, and the single biggest resource we have is sales tax and that came in strong,” Richter said.
Richter added that this year’s budget process was a lot smoother than years past.
“Well it was a lot easier than previous years because we saw a nearly 6 percent increase in sales tax receipts, and that’s obviously a testament to the strong local and national economy. So that made things a lot easier to deal with,” Richter said.
The tax rate for the 2020 budget was 2.0746 percent, translating to $2 per thousand of assessed value, which was down from the 2.1483 rate from 2019 that translated to $2.14 per thousand of assessed value.
The total budget was $2,338,815, which was down from $241,927 last year. Richter said that the tax levy for this year was up compared to last year at roughly $200,950 total.
“The tax levy increase was still under the allowable tax cap under New York State rules,” Richter said.
Beyond the increase in sales tax revenue, everything else in the budget remained similar from last year.
“Highway, employee costs and things of that nature remained stable. No significant increases of decreases,” Richter said.
When looking ahead, Richter added that he hopes the national economy remains stable as that would continue to benefit the sales tax revenue for Chemung.
“We can only do business as usual and remain stable for now, but things can change really quickly,” Richter said.
Richter cautioned that national policies and politics can quickly have an effect on local municipalities such as Chemung.
Along with the budget, the board passed new social media rules for town employees despite the town not having much of a social media presence.
“It was recommended to us that we add this to the employee handbook, I am not sure why,” Richter said during the meeting.
The addition, which was passed unanimously, forbids employees from visiting personal social media sites when using town equipment, and that all official accounts must be created with authorization from the proper channels amongst other rules.
