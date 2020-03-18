OWEGO — Owego Town Supervisor Don Castulluci announced Tuesday a variety of municipal changes that will go into effect for the next 30 days.

Overall, the town will reduce hours of operation in service of “urgent needs,” from 9 to 3 p.m.

Castellucci said the town is trying to get away from handling cash, and would prefer to accept checks, money orders or online payments when possible.

The highway and utility departments have been restricted to emergency response only.

All parks — including the dog park located within Hickories Park — will remain open, though Castellucci said playground use is not recommended due to possible infectious spread.

Camping in the town is currently on schedule to open April 13, but updates on this and other municipal matters can be found on the website townofowego.com

Load comments