OWEGO — Owego Town Supervisor Don Castulluci announced Tuesday a variety of municipal changes that will go into effect for the next 30 days.
Overall, the town will reduce hours of operation in service of “urgent needs,” from 9 to 3 p.m.
Castellucci said the town is trying to get away from handling cash, and would prefer to accept checks, money orders or online payments when possible.
The highway and utility departments have been restricted to emergency response only.
All parks — including the dog park located within Hickories Park — will remain open, though Castellucci said playground use is not recommended due to possible infectious spread.
Camping in the town is currently on schedule to open April 13, but updates on this and other municipal matters can be found on the website townofowego.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.