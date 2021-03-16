VAN ETTEN — The main topic of the Van Etten Town Board meeting last Thursday evening centered around the purchase of an LED sign for the Town Hall.
After discussion at last month’s meeting, Deputy Supervisor Harold Shoemaker researched options for a sign and found several options from a local contractor, Jeremy Hogan of JHDesign in Elmira.
Among the options, the board favored a sign described as a full-color LED message center with 4’ 2” x 5’ 6” dimensions. The sign would cost $17,979.21 with an installation fee of $2,000 which would bring the whole purchase to around $20,000.
A resident of Van Etten, Karen Frick, commented on the recent rise in taxes and questioned if a new sign is a necessary purchase for the town. She stated that meeting times, a feature that would be displayed on the new sign, could be posted on the town’s website for free.
Board members agreed but indicated that the town’s website is not viewed enough to only post meeting times there. The new sign would have a prominent place in town which could easily show meeting times and other events.
Councilperson Fred Swayze, Jr. explained that the money for the sign has been considered by the board. Replacement of street lights in the town has and will cost the town $6,000 less per year than the previous street lights. In terms of budgeting, Swayze said the savings from this change can be put towards payment for the sign. The board eventually did pass a motion to purchase the $20,000 sign.
Town Clerk Dawn Rose reported that some teenagers unplugged security cameras at the park’s pavilion. Upon seeing them later at the park, she approached and asked them to respect the town’s property but was not met with a positive response. She asked that others be aware and keep an eye out on the situation.
The board brought up the idea of somehow securing the cameras, perhaps by putting boxes around them. No decision was made regarding the securing of the cameras though.
County Legislator Brian Hyland attended the board meeting and reported possible funds for the town. The Casella Small Community Fund is granting $5,000 to each Chemung County district. However, Hyland explained that since Van Etten’s district contains four towns, each town will probably only receive about $1,200.
The Town of Van Etten Board has been sorting through laws left by the village from the dissolution. The board plans to have a public hearing with the next meeting on April 8 at 7 p.m. to bring up the adoption and adjustment of local laws. One topic of popular discussion during the meeting, the maintenance of sidewalks, will be addressed as one of these local laws.
Dumpster Day has been set for May 15 from 8 a.m. till noon. Up to one full pick-up truck load of garbage or its equivalent is allowed per person. Garbage such as televisions, tires, metal, and refrigerators will not be accepted; though, metal is collected separately for scrap. Brush can be disposed of at the town highway department garage on most days.
