The United Way of Bradford County is now welcoming grant applications for funding that could benefit non-profits in 2022.
Applications must be received no later than midnight of March 17 for consideration.
According to information provided by the organization, agencies can apply for multiple grant programs, but separate applications are required for each grant request.
Several documents will need to be uploaded with the application, such as the agency’s 501c3 letter from the IRS, a current board roster with a signature from the preparer and from a board officer or member, the agency’s most recent audit and IRS 990 form, a program budget or statement of financial activities/position, and, if available, a candid photograph for publication that shows the success story of past United Way funding. Uploaded documents must be less than 6MB.
The 2022 grant application must be completed online and can be found at www.unitedwaybradfordcounty.org/2022-grant-application.
Anyone with questions can contact UWBC Executive Director Kerri Strauss at (570) 485-5485 or kerri.strauss@unitedwaybradfordcounty.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.