WAVERLY — Waverly officials approved an amendment to a 30-year bond resolution that was passed last year to add another $1 million to the bond.
The bond, which was previously for $4 million, would help pay for a water distribution infrastructure project to replace some of the municipality’s significantly aged water mains.
The addition of $1 million, which brings the total bond amount to $5 million, would add the replacement of infrastructure on Clinton Avenue and Pine Street to the project.
“It’s for doing all the water mains,” village clerk Michele Wood said. “The total project is estimated at $5,045,455.22, and (the water department) will submit for a ... water improvement grant for a potential of $3,027,000. And they’ll also apply for USDA funding.”
Mayor Patrick Ayres explained that the village water board is revamping its efforts to obtain grant monies for new water infrastructure after last year’s $4 million bond attempt failed to secure those grants.
“We’re not committing to doing anything,” he said. “We’re just saying that we want to apply for these monies so we can do it. But if we don’t apply for the monies, then we’re never going to do it.”
Water main breaks have been a constantly recurring issue for the village for some time as Ayres noted that, just last week there was another break on Chemung Street on the western side of the village.
“So the guys are in there digging it out and they pulled out a pipe, and I asked them how old was the pipe?” the mayor said. “It was (from) 1880. It was a 10-inch water main — the main water main on Chemung Street — was (from) 1880 on that section of the street. That shows you just how old some of this infrastructure is.”
In other village news, officials announced that the Mildred Truman Faulkner Foundation recently awarded a $16,700 grant to the Waverly Police Department to support the purchase of a TruNarc Handheld Narcotics Analyzer.
Officials explained that the device would allow police officers to identify illegal substances right at the scene instead of having to be taken to a lab for testing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.