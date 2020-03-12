ATHENS — Officials from the Athens Area School District announced some possible changes during Tuesday’s school board meeting, including a longer school day, a switch from eight to nine class periods per day and new graduation criteria.
Athens High Principal Corey Mosher announced that the school would switch from eight periods per day to nine periods if the board approves the proposal.
“(The switch) will give the teachers more time for instructions to meet the growing needs of our student body with interventions and other ways to improve student achievements,” Athens Superintendent Craig Stage told the Morning Times on Wednesday.
The switch to nine periods would coincide with adding 15 minutes to the school day.
Adding a ninth period to the school day would also mean the high school would need to change its graduation requirements. Currently, students need to complete 24 credits in order to graduate. If a ninth period is added, students would need 26 credits to earn their diploma.
Students in ninth through 11th grade would be expected to earn seven credits per school year, while seniors would only need to complete six credits under the new policy.
With the additional credit criteria, the school district is proposing a change to their math department. Currently, students are required to meet the state minimum of three math credits. Under the new policy, students would be required to have four math credits.
There would also be a change in students’ elective credits criteria — going from a required 9 1/2 credits to 10 1/2 credits, according to Mosher.
The new 26-credit graduation requirement would begin with the Athens High Class of 2024.
The school board will likely vote on these topics at the next board meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m. at the Lynch-Bustin Elementary School cafeteria.
