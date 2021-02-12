Guthrie expanding vaccinations

SAYRE — Guthrie is expanding the pool of residents who will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
Guthrie is now able to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to those 18 to 64 years old with certain comorbidities, such as cancer, COPD, or type 2 diabetes, expanding on what it has been providing to those 65 and older, as supplies allowed, from a clinic at the former K-Mart in Athens Township.
Guthrie Chief Quality Officer Dr. Michael Scalzone announced the expansion Thursday morning during a question-and-answer session that kicked off the Bradford County Commissioners’ first meeting of the month.
During the session, Scalzone took on questions focused on both short-term and long-term effectiveness of the vaccine, how much is available, its development, and fielded some concerns from those who have been unable to get an appointment.
Scalzone said there has been a gradual increase in vaccine supply over the past few weeks, although doesn’t have any specific projections about what people can expect with vaccine supply since it is handled through the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“If the vaccine supply is broader, we hope to be able to bring more vaccine to localized areas instead of people having to travel to Sayre (Athens Township) to our clinic,” said Scalzone. “We hope we’ll have more available in our smaller offices and, with that, people will more easily be able to get to it.”
In the meantime, Scalzone said Guthrie doesn’t maintain a waiting list, and when appointments become available they can go quickly.
“When we open up 500 or 1,000 appointments, it literally is minutes rather than hours for people to get those appointments,” he said. “Some can be gotten through our electronic portal, some can be gotten only by calling the number.”
There are a few ways people can obtain vaccines in addition to the clinic. Scalzone said some pharmacies and primary care offices have a limited supply that they can offer. In addition, nursing homes are able to utilize vaccines through partnerships with pharmacies.
In response to another question, Scalzone said that the vaccines do not contain aborted fetal tissue.
Research into the vaccines currently used in the fight against COVID-19 has been going on longer than many might realize, according to Scalzone.
“It was about 10 years ago when a very similar coronavirus, SARS-CoV-1 was beginning to spread in regional areas in the far east. So, at that time, companies began to study vaccine opportunities to protect against a very similar coronavirus. Because that particular outbreak was resolved quickly, the continued creation of that vaccine was stopped,” he explained. “This granted companies a head start when it came to developing vaccines for COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2).”
Although the vaccine is very protective, Scalzone said it isn’t 100%, meaning that people could still be at risk to become infected and transmit to someone else. However, someone with the vaccine who still becomes infected wouldn’t be as severely affected by the virus’ symptoms.
Scalzone said with six to eight months having passed since early vaccine trials began, there have been no significant long-term side effects and no one has required hospitalization for a reaction. After the vaccine is administered, Scalzone said clinic staff watch the patient for around 15 minutes before letting them go home.
“We’re very pleased about that, that the safety we expected is happening,” Scalzone said. “Most people do have a little bit of a reaction in the sense of that sore arm, and a number will have fatigue or body aches for 12 to 24 hours. I can’t quite say what the percentage of those folks are, probably less than half, but certainly some.”
And there will be plenty more to learn as they move into the future, such as how it stands up to variants, how much protection it provides, and how often vaccines will need to be administered.
“The current understanding is that immunity can wane sometimes. And much like the flu shot, the virus can change a little bit,” said Scalzone. “So, I would say most experts are suggesting that it may be required to have it annually, much like the flu shot is, rather than a one-time dose like measles or polio where you are protected.”
For those who become vaccinated, Scalzone said they should still wear masks, practice good hygiene and practice social distancing due to the unknowns with continued transmission.
For those looking to take advantage of the vaccine as part of the state’s expanded Phase 1a rollout, the complete list of comorbidity factors are as follows:
Cancer
Chronic kidney disease
COPD
Down Syndrome
Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)
Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)
Pregnancy
Sickle cell disease
Smoking
Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Commissioner Doug McLinko praised the clinic at the former K-Mart, saying, “The people are friendly, it’s well organized, the parking is good, it’s just a very comfortable atmosphere. The way it is set up, someone really did an outstanding job on that.”
Commissioners hope to have Guthrie participate in another question-and-answer session in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.