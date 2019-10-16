WAVERLY — In 1944, Sally Ann Smith was adopted from Robert Packer Hospital.
And after 75 years, she finally had the opportunity to meet some her biological family.
After extensive research via Ancestry.com, Smith met with her relatives, members of the Sandroni family, for the second family reunion in four months in Waverly — which brought relatives from as far as California and Florida.
“Due to the results of the (DNA) test, I found three half-siblings, an uncle and lots of cousins,” she said. “They welcomed me with open arms and have all wanted to get together and meet each other.”
The original Sandronis, John and Louise, both moved to Sayre from Italy, but they did not meet until they were both in the Valley. Subsequently, John worked for the Lehigh Valley Railroad for 30 years.
The couple had 11 children, nine of which — three girls and six boys — lived into adulthood. At one point, all nine even lived in Florida for a time, and the six boys all served in the military.
“It has been quite an exciting journey,” Smith added, surrounded by her newfound family.
