Tioga County reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a press release from Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
The total number of cases in the county is now 170.
Fourteen cases are currently active.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 132, with at least 47 coming from Elderwood.
Additionally, 69 individuals in Tioga County are in mandatory quarantine.
Chemung County added three new positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing its total number to 124.
Four of those cases are currently active.
Three people in Chemung County have died due to complications of the coronavirus, and 117 have recovered.
In Pennsylvania, the number of COVID-19 cases in Bradford County remained at 61 on Wednesday, according to the State Department of Health.
Seven of the cases are probable and 54 are confirmed.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
