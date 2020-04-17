The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped in both Chemung and Tioga Counties on Thursday.
Chemung County is now up to 68 cases of the coronavirus. According to the latest update from the county, there are 96 tests pending with 19 now recovered and two individuals hospitalized.
There has been one death related to the coronavirus in Chemung County.
According to Chemung County, the City of Elmira has the most cases with 17. Southport has nine cases with the Town of Elmira at eight and both Big Flats and Horseheads with seven cases. The Town of Chemung has three confirmed cases and Van Etten has one, according to the county.
In Tioga County, there are now 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The county has 81 individuals in mandatory quarantine and another three in precautionary quarantine.
There are 12 tests pending in Tioga County, which has seen 13 people recover and one death.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed cases in Bradford County remained at 19 according to the Department of Health.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said there are 1,245 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 27,735.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 60 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 707.
