WAVERLY — In a special meeting Wednesday, Village of Waverly Trustees unanimously approved the hiring of a part-time police officer.
Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt told trustees that the department has a confirmed retirement coming in July 2020, and with statewide difficulties in filling officer vacancies, a proactive approach is needed.
Gelatt contacted the county’s civil service department to canvas for potential candidates, and the department conducted four interviews, but decided on 27-year-old Barton resident Andy Yeckinevich.
Gelatt said Yeckinevich is a Waverly graduate, and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force. He is also a current member of the New York International Guard, and currently works for the U.S. Postal Service.
In his spare time, Yeckinevich is the assistant varsity football coach for Sayre High School, Gelatt said.
Additionally, it was noted that Yeckinevich has passed the written and physical civil service exams.
Trustees approved the proposal, which will send Yeckinevich through police academy training from Jan. 6 through late May.
Gelatt said he would officially become a member of the department if he graduates from the academy and “is a good fit for the department, and community, as a whole.”
