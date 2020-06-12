ATHENS — Athens Area School District officials are working on several plans for the start of the 2020-2021 school year, according to Superintendent Craig Stage.
During Tuesday’s school board meeting, Stage said school district officials have been working on plans for next school year for several weeks.
“(We started working on it) even before we received guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Under the green phase, our goal is to have a full reopening. There are a lot of logistical parts that may require us to do numerous different plans,” Stage said.
Athens resident Jeff Nason stressed the importance of parents knowing well before the start of the school year whether or not kids could be learning online.
“I’ll be very honest with you, we have every type of plan thought out — full opening, hybrids and staying in remote (learning) — and as we meet these logistical hurdles we will better understand how we’re going to open,” Stage said.
Stage explained that the district will be sending out surveys to parents as they work on a reopening plan.
“That survey data is going to be crucial to us in developing our plan. Our goal is to have a full safety and health plan, board approved, by July 21. At that time, it will also include how are opening schools on Aug. 27,” Stage said. “We’re committed to that, but we’re also committed to doing it in the safest way possible.”
The state announced this week that schools can begin reopening buildings to the public on July 1.
Stage said that over the next week, school officials will work on a pilot health and safety plan to get the district through the summer.
“In that time period, we need to develop a safety and health plan before we can open everything. Our goal, in coordination with our pandemic coordinator John Toscano, is to have a pilot green phase plan to the board for vote on June 18 with the idea that we are going to pilot some of that through July and August,” he said.
According to Stage, the school district will continue to follow all health guidelines and talk with officials and experts while coming up with plans for reopening.
“We will be coordinating with many local officials and experts to develop the plan, and we are using all the necessary guidance from the CDC, WHO, Pennsylvania Department of Education and other states who have already prepared their re-entry plans,” Stage said.
