SAYRE — The Guthrie Federal Credit Union located on Elmer Avenue in Sayre announced on social media Friday that a skimming device was recently found attached to two of the bank’s ATMs.
“Guthrie FCU has found that a skimming device was attached to two of our ATMs. Through the investigation it has been determined that the device skimmed card numbers, expiration dates and PIN numbers,” the bank said in a Facebook post. “If you used your card at the ATM during the time that the device was on the ATM, we have blocked your card.”
ATM skimming is when someone places a device on the face of an ATM, which appears to be a part of the machine.
According to thebalance.com, “a device called a ‘skimmer’ is placed on the face of an operational ATM. When a card is swiped, the skimmer records the data on the card, and a camera hidden in a brochure holder or security mirror records the PIN. Usually, money is dispensed and the user is none the wiser.”
The lobby ATM at 104 N. Elmer Ave. in Sayre was found to have a skimming device on these dates: July 11 to July 14; July 18 to July 21; July 25 to July 28; Aug. 1 to Aug. 4.
The drive-up ATM at the same location was compromised from July 11 to July 14, according to Guthrie FCU.
“Guthrie FCU is working with law enforcement agencies to investigate these incidents. We are taking the necessary steps to protect you and your account from any unauthorized purchases. Your compromised card has been blocked. A new card and PIN number have been issued at no cost to you. They should arrive within 10-14 business days,” Guthrie FCU said on Friday. “Please monitor your account activity for any unauthorized transactions. If you notice any unauthorized transactions, notify the credit union immediately.”
Guthrie FCU originally announced the problem with an ATM skimming device to its customers on Aug. 26 before making a second notification on Friday.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause you, and we appreciate your patience and understanding in this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us,” Guthrie FCU said on Friday.
