SAYRE — The State Route 199 project that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is planning on beginning next summer was a major topic of conversation at Wednesday’s meeting of the Sayre Borough Council.
Several business owners and representatives voiced concerns over the project, which will include widening a portion of road on Keystone Avenue that houses those businesses.
John Amato, owner of Original Italian Pizza, learned recently that the latest plans for the project will eliminate all of his parking on Keystone Ave. and leave him with just eight total parking spots — down from 25 that his business currently has.
“When they originally started the plans, they started with (taking out) two spots on the end of my property on Hayden Street,” Amato said. “And I was fine. I was like ‘OK, I can deal with that.’ And then they came to me one day, with no explanation, ‘we’re taking the whole front.’”
The reconstruction project, called SR 199-010, is set to begin around June 2020 and includes full roadway reconstruction from Athens to the New York border, primarily dealing with Spring Street, Mohawk Street, North and South Keystone Ave. and N. Main Street.
The reconstruction project is aiming to do full depth pavement reconstruction, drainage upgrades, utility relocations, sidewalk and curb improvements ADA curb ramp installations, traffic sign upgrades, driveway adjustments and minor access improvements.
Amato explained that if this project proceeds with the current plan, he will have some big decisions to make — including whether he moves the business to another location in the Valley, decides to move it to another town or close up shop completely.
“I love this Valley. I’ve been here since 1991. My family was here way before that. I have children that go to school here. I’m hoping to live here the rest of my life, but what happens from this point on ... it all depends,” Amato said.
Amato put a large amount of money into OIP about five years ago when he remodeled the restaurant — something he might not have done if he knew PennDOT had this planned.
“Five years ago I did a renovation to my business, planning on being here for the rest of my life. Had I known that this was the situation today, I would have thought twice about doing that renovation. I probably would have sold the property as is and moved to a different location — maybe in the Valley, maybe not,” said Amato, who noted that OIP currently employs 30 people.
Amato is hoping the residents of Sayre — and the Valley community as a whole — will stand up for the business owners on Keystone Avenue.
“At the end of the day, I’m really hoping that this Valley and the residents in this Valley can have my back on this. I plan on starting a petition and hopefully for (the business owners) that are on Keystone Avenue that everybody in the Valley is willing to sign this petition for us to have our backs,” Amato said.
Alicia Blokzyl, who works at Clare Printing, told the board that the current PennDOT plans will force the print shop to lose 11 of its parking spots. Although they were told they could get five parallel parking spots in place of the current parking spots.
Sayre Borough Council President Jim Daly explained during the meeting that there isn’t much the borough can do.
“This is a PennDOT project through and through, and we have very little say in what they do,” Daly said.
Sayre Borough Solicitor Jonathan Foster Jr. urged the business owners to reach out to their state representatives.
“I would encourage you to contact Tina Pickett’s office. They are the ones that can influence PennDOT and what they do,” Foster said. “It’s also my understanding that they are working on scheduling an upcoming meeting to go over these plans again with Tina Pickett there as well as PennDOT representatives.”
