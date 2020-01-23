SAYRE — Epiphany School will be celebrating National Catholic Schools Week from Sunday, Jan. 26 to Saturday, Feb. 1.
The week will include several activities, including a mass. The theme for this year’s annual commemoration is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”
The celebration will begin with the students and teachers of Epiphany School joining the parish family at Epiphany Church for the 11 a.m. mass on Sunday.
“We will begin the week in this fashion to remind the children of the link between the church and school, and it also gives the opportunity for them to connect with the parishioners,” the school said in a press release.
There will also be a reception and open house at Epiphany School from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Parents, teachers and families will be present.
“The school also invites new families interested in learning more about the educational program at Epiphany School to tour the school and ask questions,” the press release said.
Epiphany School serves the Valley with an academic program for grades Pre-K to sixth grade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.