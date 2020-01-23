SAYRE — Epiphany School will be celebrating National Catholic Schools Week from Sunday, Jan. 26 to Saturday, Feb. 1.

The week will include several activities, including a mass. The theme for this year’s annual commemoration is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”

The celebration will begin with the students and teachers of Epiphany School joining the parish family at Epiphany Church for the 11 a.m. mass on Sunday.

“We will begin the week in this fashion to remind the children of the link between the church and school, and it also gives the opportunity for them to connect with the parishioners,” the school said in a press release.

There will also be a reception and open house at Epiphany School from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Parents, teachers and families will be present.

“The school also invites new families interested in learning more about the educational program at Epiphany School to tour the school and ask questions,” the press release said.

Epiphany School serves the Valley with an academic program for grades Pre-K to sixth grade.

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Load comments