Bradford County lost one of its leaders last Sunday when Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin passed away unexpectedly.
Following his sudden passing, members of the community along with local, county, state and national leaders mourned Bustin, who was remembered as a passionate leader and a friend to all of Bradford County.
Bustin, who moved to Sayre with his wife Terry in 1982, spent the last four decades raising a family and helping make the Valley and the entire county a better place.
A former volunteer firefighter, certified EMT and Sayre High boys soccer coach, Bustin worked at Robert Packer Hospital for 18 years before working as the Environmental Safety Manager at Masco Cabinetry for another 15 years, but according to his obituary, “he found his real calling when he became a Bradford County Commissioner.”
Bustin was appointed as Bradford County Commissioner in 2015 as he finished the term of former commissioner Mark Smith. He was re-elected to another term in 2019.
Over the last five years, Bustin made his mark as one of the leaders of the county.
“Ed was passionate about his service to our county. His involvement in community service spans most of his adult life, from coaching soccer to his service as a first responder, firefighter and EMT,” Bradford County Commissioners Doug McLinko and Daryl Miller said in a statement. “He was a dedicated and committed public servant whose advocacy for the most vulnerable populations was unwavering. Ed was always focused on helping others. He was a voice for the voiceless while involved with the programs to help the mentally ill and those with addiction.”
During his time as commissioner, he was actively involved in various committees and boards of CCAP (County Commissioners Association of PA) and NACo (National Association of Counties). He was also appointed by the governor to represent the northeast region of PA on the LGAC (Local Government Advisory Committee) for the Chesapeake Bay.
“Ed often was referred to as the voice of reason. The one who could quickly make others see the big picture and the details,” McLinko and Miller said. “He would share his opinion, even if it wasn’t popular. If he didn’t agree with you, he always spoke his mind professionally and positively. He was a true leader, respected by his peers as well as his employees. His care and accomplishments will positively affect Bradford County for many years.”
Longtime State Rep. Tina Pickett and State Sen. Gene Yaw both praised Bustin as an incredible leader.
“It is always hard to lose someone unexpectedly, but the loss of Ed Bustin is particularly unfathomable. I always knew Ed to be professional, dedicated and engaged when dealing with matters important to Bradford County,” Pickett said. “He involved himself in many, many aspects of Bradford County issues and would always strive to make a positive difference.”
“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin today,” Sen. Yaw said. “I have worked very closely with Ed during his years as commissioner, most notably in our joint effort to combat heroin and opioid addiction all across Pennsylvania — this was something Ed was truly passionate about. He was a true public servant, smart, generous and dedicated. My heart goes out to the Bustin family.”
Pickett also spoke about some private conversations she had with Bustin.
“On a personal note, I enjoyed many conversations with him about family, community and viewpoints. He was a good person and will be profoundly missed by all who knew him,” she said. “Bradford County bestows a great ‘Thank You’ to Ed Bustin.”
Sayre Borough Council President Jim Daly opened the latest council meeting by remembering the Sayre resident.
“I just want to state that this day began for me with the shocking news that Sayre resident and Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin passed away unexpectedly yesterday. He and I met in the late 1990s through a Valley-wide program sponsored by FEMA called Project Impact,” Daly said. “On behalf of our community and the borough council and its employees, we offer our condolences to his wife Terry, his three sons and his grandson. He is going to be sorely missed.”
A group of Bradford County school superintendents sent out a joint letter remembering Bustin as a champion of education.
“Commissioner Ed Bustin was a man who believed there was good in every person. Ed worked hard to build relationships across our communities that served to foster the positives of every individual,” the letter said. “It was Ed who fortified the relationships between school district leaders and county agency leaders. It was through Ed’s leadership that school districts and the county began to forge a relationship that has improved the quality of life in Bradford County for all children, regardless of the school district they attend.”
The superintendents called Bustin a “valued partner in education.”
“Ed served in multiple capacities that strengthened the opportunities that our students and families have today. Ed was a valued leader among the group of Bradford County Superintendents and in some instances even crossed borders to support the efforts of our neighboring Sullivan County School District,” the letter said.
The superintendents also praised Bustin’s work on drug and alcohol awareness in schools.
“Ed was vital to the success of the Drug Endangered Children Alliance group, served as a key member of the Bradford & Sullivan County Addiction Network, and participated in numerous school committees. Ed was actively involved as a member of school district safety committees where he provided support for school districts around safety at the county level,” the letter continued.
According to the superintendents, Bustin also was a key player in the “progressive development of refocusing priorities to support the creation of Bradford County Outreach workers.”
“This program and positions were being designed to support Bradford County children with their social, emotional and mental health needs,” the superintendents said. “While this program is still in the design phase, the tremendous progress that has been accomplished is a result of Ed’s leadership, and the supportive efforts of all three county commissioners. As school leaders, we can only hope that Ed’s vision continues to be supported so that the Bradford County Outreach program becomes a reality — this would certainly pay tribute to the tireless dedication that Ed had shown while serving as a public official.”
The superintendents said they would “forever be indebted to Commissioner Bustin for the work in our districts.”
“As a result of Ed’s leadership, our county is a better place today. Ed Bustin will not only be missed as a commissioner, but will be missed as an ally to education and a friend to each of us,” the superintendents said.
Bustin was honored and remembered by several groups and organizations on social media.
“Ed was a very strong supporter of all emergency services organizations in the county. His sincere interest and his dedication to the community will long be remembered,” said the Greater Valley EMS’s official Facebook page.
Bustin, who worked as a EMT before his political aspirations were realized, also served on the GVEMS board of directors.
The Bradford County Humane Society also shared their memories of Bustin and sent condolences to his family.
“He was an animal lover, a great supporter of the local shelters, and in general, the best person you could hope to meet,” the organization said in a post along with a picture of Bustin at the facility. “He and Terry adopted their cat, Jack, from BCHS. We will all miss our friend so much, and our hearts are with his family.”
Bustin’s passing also reached national politics as Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) said that he was grieving along with the Bradford County community.
“I join the Bradford County community in mourning the passing of Commissioner Ed Bustin, a dedicated and committed public servant with a long history of service to the Commonwealth,” Casey said. “Terese and I send our deepest condolences to Ed’s family and loved ones.”
Bustin will be honored with a memorial and celebration of life at a later date, according to the obituary that can be found on page 7.
The family said in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed’s honor to the Bradford County Humane Shelter (Route 220 in Ulster, Pa.) Stray Haven SPCA (194 Shepherd Rd, Waverly N.Y.), or the Animal Care Sanctuary (353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Ulster, Pa.).
