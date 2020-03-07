WAVERLY — Officials at the Waverly Central School District are taking the next step to make young adults more career-ready — by bringing potential employers right to them.
Amidst students traveling in and out of the Wolverine Den on Thursday, Assistant High School Principal Ryan Alo and Director of Curriculum and Instruction Liz McIntosh excitedly discussed the district’s plans to host what Alo has dubbed the “inaugural Greater Valley Regional Job Fair.”
Representatives from approximately 90 businesses and students from 10 other school districts will pack the Waverly High School gymnasium on March 17 for the job fair, said Alo, who explained that the job fair was a big step forward for the district’s work-based learning program.
“It’s very exciting for us,” he said. “We want to make our kids ready — give them focus. There will be businesses here from Elmira to Kirkwood.”
Those businesses specialize in a large variety of industries including health care, manufacturing, animal care, education, government, construction and more.
“We’re really taking a hybrid approach with this event,” Alo said. “Students will be able to see the opportunities, meet with people who are in these industries and start to build those connections for when they graduate from school.”
Alo explained that the morning and early afternoon hours will be devoted to only high school students, as they meet with business representatives to learn more about their industries, practice interviewing for jobs and build and edit their resumes.
“Elmira College, one of our sponsors, is actually sending people to work with students one-on-one on how to build and edit their resumes,” he said.
Alo and McIntosh added that the job fair is only part of the district’s much larger mission to begin educating kids and preparing them for careers at an earlier age.
“It starts all the way down at the pre-K level by getting books in their hands and promoting reading and literacy,” McIntosh said. “We want to plant those seeds early on, so they’re more prepared for the future.”
“We’re already a long way from 10 or 12 years ago when I was teaching keyboarding,” Alo said. “They’re expected to know these things earlier, and now we’re moving along to a point where we develop soft skills and high school and make them overall more prepared for careers.”
The student-oriented portion of the job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and include students from districts including:
• Athens Area School Distrist
• Sayre Area School District
• Northeast Bradford Area School District
• Towanda Area School District
• Spencer-Van Etten Central School District
• Tioga Central School District
• Candor Central School District
• Watkins Glen Central School District
• Corning-Painted Post Central School District
• Chenango Forks Central School District.
When asked how much the business response exceeded their expectations, Alo and McIntosh simply laughed.
“I would’ve been happy to have 50 businesses, and we got 90,” Alo said. “And we could’ve easily had more. We just had to cut it off.
And what does that overwhelming level of interest mean for businesses and the local economy?
“They’re hungry,” Alo said. “We need this school-to-work pipeline. These businesses can’t hire enough people fast enough. That’s what this job fair is all about — showing kids the literally hundreds of opportunities that are out there right here in their local area.”
And to put the bow on the fair — the entire event will be catered by the students manning the Wolverine Den.
The job fair will be hosting students from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and will be open to the public from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Alo and McIntosh also thanked the following sponsors for their support:
• New York Department of Labor
• Hardinge
• Elmira College
• Waverly Business Association
• Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce
• Wegmans
• Texas Roadhouse.
