OWEGO — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County jumped on Wednesday — going from 12 on Tuesday to 15 on Wednesday evening.
The county reported that there are now 84 individuals in mandatory quarantine with five others in precautionary quarantine.
Nine tests are still pending in the county and seven individuals have recovered from the virus.
For further information from Tioga County, refer to the following resources:
- https://covid19.tiogacountyny.com
- Tioga County Coronavirus Response Hotline – 687-8225
- Facebook @Tioga County Public Health
- Facebook @TiogaMH (Tioga County Department of Mental Hygiene)
- Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line – 687-8623
- NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)
- Tioga County Emergency Food Hotline – 607-354-0965
Chemung County cases up to 44
The latest numbers from Chemung County reveal that there are 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Chemung County reported its first death on Tuesday. That remains the only fatality related to the coronavirus in the county.
There are 102 tests still pending in Chemung County, which has four people hospitalized and 10 individuals who have recovered from the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.