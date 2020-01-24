HARRISBURG — Three school entities in the 110th Legislative District have been awarded state grants to expand computer science classes and teacher training, according to Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna).
The Canton Area and Towanda Area school districts, along with BLaST Intermediate Unit 17, will each receive $35,000 in funding through the PAsmart initiative. A total of $5.7 million was awarded to 163 school districts, charter schools and intermediate units across the Commonwealth through the program.
“Congratulations to Canton, Towanda and BLaST for being selected to receive this state education funding,” said Pickett. “These grants will help our local students be better prepared for the jobs of tomorrow as they enter the ever-changing workforce.”
The targeted grants represent one component of the initiative, which will provide $20 million to bring high-quality computer science and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education in elementary, middle, and high schools and professional development for teachers.
