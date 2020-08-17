ATHENS BOROUGH — The Athens Borough Council released the police chief’s report for July during Monday’s meeting.
The Athens Borough Police Department responded to 152 calls in the month of July, according to the report.
The department made two felony arrests and one misdemeanor arrest in July.
There were 15 traffic reports written up with one traffic citation issued. The department issued two parking warnings in July, but there were no parking tickets given out.
In 2020, the department has received 918 calls. There have been five felony arrests and 17 misdemeanor arrests. There have been five non-traffic arrests recorded this year.
So far this year, Athens Borough police have written up 115 traffic reports with nine traffic citations issued.
The department has handed out six parking warnings and issued 13 parking tickets.
