The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County increased to 85 on Friday, according to the State Department of Health.
Seven additional cases have also been deemed probable.
Over a third of the cases are in Sayre, where 32 cases are the most in the county. Athens has seen eight positive cases of coronavirus.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 119,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 7,400 have died due to complications of the virus.
In New York, Tioga County also added a case on Friday, bringing its total to 204, according to a press release from Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
Six of the cases are active.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 25, with 22 of the deaths having ties to the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 173. Elderwood has recorded 49 recoveries, and is now free of the virus.
Chemung County has reported 155 cases of COVID-19, including 16 since last Friday.
Seventeen cases are currently active.
Three COVID-related deaths have been recorded in Chemung County, along with 135 recoveries.
Over 426,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
