ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens Township officials and employees gathered at the township building on Tuesday as State Rep. Tina Pickett made a surprise visit to honor longtime township secretary Robin Smith before her impending retirement.
Smith, who also served two terms as a supervisor, will retire on March 17 after more than 21 years as the township’s secretary.
“I can’t imagine there has been many people who have done that, both supervisor and secretary, and of course, as we were all agreeing (earlier), who keeps the whole thing rolling? The secretary is that person who keeps everything in place, makes everything happen and knows what comes next,” Pickett told Smith, who took over as secretary on Oct. 13, 1999.
Pickett praised Smith for her dedication to Athens Township and for helping the township run so well over the past two decades.
“Athens Township has done a phenomenal job of being a smooth operating township. It’s just been a joy, it really has, to know when we call up and ask a question about something that Robin is there and she’s going to answer it for us,” Pickett said. “It’s just been a wonderful, wonderful pleasure.”
Pickett told Smith that she was not only thanking her personally, but was also honoring her on behalf of the entire Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
“It’s a real honor, a real pleasure to be able to represent the House of Representatives to just say thank you. Thank you so much. We totally appreciate you. We admire everything that you’ve done for this township, everything that you’ve done for this community and we just wanted to take a minute to say it’s Robin Smith Day,” Pickett said.
“The House of Representatives of Pennsylvania is always pleased to acknowledge those individuals who through their dedicated civic endeavors contribute to the well-being of their communuties and ultimately the people of this commonwealth. Whereas, Robin Smith is being honored upon her retirement as secretary to Athens Township,” a proclamation from the House of Representatives dated on Smith’s retirement date reads.
“Now I’m sure this honor is going to go on for several days because everyone is going to want to say something special about Robin and thank you so much for everything you’ve done,” Pickett said. “I just want to say congratulations. Thank you so much for everything you do, have done and will continue to do.”
Smith thanked Pickett for the honor and said she is confident the township will continue to run smoothly.
“I have no qualms about leaving because I’m leaving it in very capable hands,” Smith said. “Thank you so much ... Thank you everyone. Thank you so much.”
Editor’s Note: Look for more on Robin Smith and her long and impressive career as a public official in Athens Township in a future edition of the Morning Times.
