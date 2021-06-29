The night sky around the Troy area will come alive with color Sunday as the Bradford County Special Projects Group hosts a free Fourth of July fireworks show from the Troy Fairgrounds.
The gates will open at 8 p.m. and the fireworks display will kick off with the “National Anthem” at 9:45 p.m.
Visitors can sit in the bleachers and grandstand, or on their own blankets and chairs along the grounds, according to a news release from the organizers. There will be no food or vendors at the event. Although guests will be able to bring their own food and drinks, alcohol will not be allowed on the grounds. Personal fireworks are also not permitted.
“As this is a free event, we ask that you show your generosity to the volunteer fire department that will be assisting with parking,” the group said.
The Bradford County Special Projects Group is a non-profit corporation of “patriotic Bradford County business owners whose goal is to bring community, government and business together for the common good of the county,” according to its website.
Those interested in supporting the Bradford County Special Projects Group or who wish to learn more about the group can do so by visiting BCSPG.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.