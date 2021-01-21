HARRISBURG — Valley resident Stacy Garrity was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 78th State Treasurer on Tuesday in a ceremony in Harrisburg.
The Sayre High School graduate talked about her past and the commonwealth’s financial future in her speech on Tuesday, but she began with a call for unity.
Garrity started by thanking former state Treasurer Joe Torsella for “rising above politics” to meet with her prior to the ceremony while also spotlighting Bradford County as a place that has laid foundations of the courage, character and unity she intends to lead with.
“This day doesn’t belong to any one party or to any one person. It belongs to all of us, a people defined by where we’re from. I come from a place where we don’t lock our doors. We live in the belief that all mankind is our friend and that people are, at their core, good. We live within the boundaries of what William Penn called his Holy Experiment, a place grounded in common decency and fair play,” said Garrity, who is the fourth woman to ever hold the office of state treasurer.
“We find fulfillment in being charitable to others, but don’t seek charity for ourselves,” she continued. “Where I come from, people believe in taking responsibility for their own lives. But we know that as a people, we have a moral obligation to help others. In return, we expect a certain standard of behavior from those we help. It’s a social contract that blends personal freedom with the essential impulse to do good for others.”
After honoring her parents Beverly Arbie and Howard Garrity, and her husband Dan Gizzi for the impact they have had on her life, Garrity pointed to a specially made “challenge coin,” a military honor often awarded for goals achieved and missions accomplished, as an “emblem of (her) hopes for this office.”
Garrity explained that the coin, which depicts a symbol of the military on one side and the Commonwealth’s seal on the other, serves as an example of her priorities in the office as it marries the principles to “assist, protect and defend” learned during her 30-year career in the United States Army with the Pennsylvania motto of “virtue, liberty and independence.”
“I am here today as Pennsylvania’s new treasurer. It is now my job to be the steward of taxpayer money, and to make certain that (the) government is open, honest, and accountable,” Garrity commented.
Garrity stated that while there are many unique challenges ahead of her as Pennsylvania treasurer, she is “ready to confront them” as she works to ensure that Pennsylvania taxpayer money is spent wisely and the office operates transparently.
“I told you about where I’m from because this job is every bit as much about the place we live and the people we are, as it is about the wealth we guard and the currency we spend. It’s about making sure that unclaimed property – billions of dollars of your money – is returned to its rightful owners,” she said.
“If there is any philosophy I bring to this office it is that government has a moral obligation to do what is best for people and to always remember that the economy is here to serve people – not the other way around. Free markets are, to my thinking, the best avenue to prosperity. Personal freedom and self-determination are the truest expressions of human nature. Service to others, be it in an elective office or in the uniform of our country, is the highest calling,” Garrity continued.
The new treasurer vowed to “get the job done in good faith and with honest effort” and encouraged people of the commonwealth to continue moving forward with hope and a spirit of collaboration.
“We have just come through a year of unprecedented challenges, hard feelings, and some deep losses,” she said. “There’s a saying that if you focus on the rearview mirror, you’ll miss where you’re headed. I say we look ahead toward a place of optimism and cooperation. Let’s start the journey.”
Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) and Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor (R) were also sworn into office on Tuesday — Shapiro to his second term and DeFoor to his first.
Shapiro issued a report on Tuesday in which he stated that his team will continue “to enforce the law without fear or favor and infuse integrity into all that we do” and “build a more just, more fair society.”
DeFoor was elected to take the place of Democrat Eugene DePasquale, who left office after reaching the position’s term limit.
DeFoor deemed his election “one of God’s blessings” and thanked DePasquale for attending the ceremony before promising to serve with “accountability, integrity and transparency,” according to a report by the Associated Press.
