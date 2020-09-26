A new COVID-19 related death was reported in Chemung County on Friday, increasing the death toll to five.
The county has added 23 positive cases over the past two days, and seen 339 total cases since the pandemic began, according to data from the county.
The spike in recent weeks has been partially attributed to a wedding attended by members of the Lighthouse Baptists Church in Horseheads.
According to county executive Christopher Moss, 74 people linked to the church have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Moss has also indicated that members of the church have not been following proper safety procedures.
Chemung County has also reported 264 recoveries, while five people are currently hospitalized.
Tioga County reported 238 total cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to a press release from Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
Nine cases are currently active and 204 recoveries have been reported.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in Tioga County remained at 25.
Over 458,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Bradford County is now 122, according to the state department of health.
The county has also reported 10 probable cases.
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code (18840), where the 43 cases are the most in the county.
There are also 10 cases in Athens, six in Gillett and five in Ulster.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 149,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 8,000 have died due to complications of the virus.
