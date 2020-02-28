NICHOLS — Following an uneventful public hearing this week, the Nichols Town Board is set to move forward with a “no parking” law.

The law, which the board expects to pass at its next meeting, would prohibit parking on town roads between Nov. 15 and April 15.

Town Supervisor Kevin Engelbert explained that an issue has developed where residents are parking on road shoulders in order to more easily remove snow from their driveway — which has translated into numerous safety hazards when public works personnel are plowing and sanding roadways.

Not only do roadside parkers present a safety hazard, but Engelbert said the town has received complaints of poorly plowed roadways.

Engelbert noted that the parked cars prevent plows from adequately removing snow from road shoulders, which has prompted the above-noted complaint.

No resident questions or comments were raised during Wednesday’s public hearing.

The town board next meets on Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

Load comments