A 28-year-old Towanda man has been sentenced to six to 18 years in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility after being convicted of two counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a press release made public on Friday by Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman.
As well as prison time, Nathan Beers was sentenced to pay a $2,000 fine, $3,045 in restitution, court costs and twelve months of suspended driving privileges following his release from prison.
Beers originally faced eight charges including two counts of felony homicide by vehicle in the third degree and two counts of felony homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol after a fatal two-car crash in Monroeton on May 11, 2019.
According to court documents, Beers had been traveling on Route 414 approaching the Burlington Turnpike when he struck another vehicle head-on as it was making a left turn onto Route 414 from the turnpike.
Florence Planishek and her husband Albert Planishek, who were occupants of the vehicle Beers hit, were pronounced dead on the scene.
Beers was life-flighted from the scene to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and later told nurses that he had drank Jim Beam, beer, and shots of whiskey.
The District Attorney’s office stated that according to data seized from the event data recorder in Beers’s vehicle, Beers was traveling over ninety miles per hour in a posted forty-five mile per hour zone at the time of the collision and Beers’s blood alcohol content was 0.186% (over twice the legal limit of .08%).
Beers pled guilty to charges in September.
“This case was a tragedy for all involved,” Salsman said in a press release. “My message to the community is please don’t drink and drive. It only takes a moment for lives to be forever changed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ family.”
