OWEGO — Tioga County Legislators recently appointed two individuals to fill vacant positions on the county property development corporation.

Legislators unanimously appointed Village of Nichols Mayor Leslie Pelotte and Candor Trustee George Williams to fill vacancies left by the resignations of Supervisor Lewis Zorn and Legislator Dale Weston.

Williams will serve the board for the remainder of Weston’s term, through Dec. 31, 2019.

Pelotte will serve the board for the remainder of Zorn’s term through Dec. 31, 2020.

According to county documents, TCPDC bylaws state that each board member be a public officer of a municipality within Tioga County or a member of a county agency.

Load comments