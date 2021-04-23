HARRISBURG — Sayre Borough has been awarded two state grants totaling $475,000 to assist with streetscape upgrades and trail construction, according to State Rep. Tina Pickett and State Sen. Gene Yaw.
A $375,000 grant through the Multimodal Transportation Fund will go toward completion of the streetscape project to create a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly environment in the downtown area.
“I strongly support both of these improvement projects and was happy to advocate for the funding on the borough’s behalf,” said Pickett. “Approval of the streetscape grant allows the borough to continue to revitalize the downtown area, making it a destination location.”
The project includes replacing thirty-one metal streetlight poles and twenty-two wooden streetlight poles, roadway milling, grading, reconstruction and repaving of seven roads, new curbing and more.
“The Borough of Sayre is very excited and appreciative to be awarded a $375,000 grant for the Borough’s Downtown Streetscape Project,” said Sayre Borough Manager David Jarrett. “The downtown streetscape project will ensure the success of the ongoing cooperative effort between Sayre Borough, Bradford County, and the Guthrie Healthcare system to revitalize the downtown business district.”
According to Jarrett, more than $3 million of private and local government funds have been invested in the Sayre downtown business district since 2016,
“There are several new projects planned in 2021 and 2022. Key components of the project will be the creation of outdoor dining areas at the various downtown restaurants and enhancements to pedestrian safety throughout the downtown area and the streets that border the Guthrie medical campus,” Jarrett said.
Sayre Borough officials will also use a $100,000 grant through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program for Phase II of the Diahoga Trail Project, which includes construction of 3,700 linear feet of trail from Riverfront Park to the existing Destiny Kinal Trail.
“The construction of this trail will connect the boroughs of Sayre and Athens and provide residents and visitors with nearly a two-mile contiguous pathway that is free of motorized traffic, but accessible to the downtown business district,” Pickett said.
The Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to state residents.
The Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program offers funding assistance with the planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open space, parks and beautification projects. It is supported by the Marcellus Legacy Fund established by Act 13 of 2012.
The grants were approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, which was established as an independent agency that holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.
“I was pleased to support and advocate for the Sayre projects that were approved today by the CFA,” Sen. Yaw said. “These investments will have a positive impact for all area residents.”
In addition to the Sayre projects, Senator Yaw, along with Pickett, endorsed funding to assist Towanda Borough with the development of a master plan for the three-municipal parks located in the Borough. The project was approved by the CFA and will receive $27,145.
