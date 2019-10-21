OWEGO — After successful project proposals were announced earlier this year for the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative in Owego, state and county staff have been working with key entities to move the projects forward.
In fact, some of the projects could get off the ground early next year.
At this point, projects have been divided up into one of three lead agencies at the state level: Housing and Community Renewal, Empire State Development and Department of State.
The HCR projects will be the first to move forward, explained county Economic Development and Planning Director LeeAnn Tinney.
“We have had initial conversations with the HCR Program Manager, and we are working toward having contracts in place hopefully within the next month,” Tinney said. “We have been giving weekly updates and suggestions to the project owners to help prepare them for when we do have our contracts with the state in place.”
“Internally, TEAM Tioga is putting our best plan together to help with a smooth progression of the program,” she continued. “This will include one-on-one meetings with project owners, as well as assistance with pulling required documentation, permitting (and) local approvals.”
In total, the DRI award has leveraged an additional $10 million investment in the one-square-mile area within the Village of Owego, representing $19.733 million toward revitalization.
DRI projects, which include local business development support and building facade upgrades, fall under the state’s HCR department.
There will be one dozen facade improvements on North Avenue as well as Front and Lake streets.
Additionally, HCR will oversee the expansion of both the Tioga Historical Museum and Ti-Ahwaga Arts Center.
The Department of State will oversee the following projects:
- Waterfront enhancement
- Marvin Park improvements
- North Avenue Art Park
- Enhanced parking options
- Lake Street infrastructure upgrades
- Street lighting on the south side
- Central fire station restoration
- Coburn Library improvements.
Lastly, ESD will oversee the mixed-use brewery renovation of the former Thompson’s Market; the complete restoration of a mixed-use facility; a non-profit organization hub, which will double as an emergency center; and an applied technology renovation project.
Due to the nature of the awarded projects, it is anticipated that facade improvements and business development support efforts will be among the first to get underway.
