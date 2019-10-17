The Bradford County Branch of the River Valley Regional YMCA was recently named as one of the major benefactors of the 2019 Annual Glenn O. Hawbaker Golf Outing.
The funds, totaling $22,000, will be used toward the purchase and installation of a new gymnasium floor. Many of our children and youth programs use this space on a regular basis. The gymnasium is also used for group exercise classes, pickle ball games, and many other physical and educational activities.
“This is the third phase or component of our project,” explained Charity Field, District Executive Director over the Bradford County Branch YMCA. “The first two were to provide a new HVAC system and to add a safety wall to separate the gymnasium and weight room.”
When complete, the new floor will diminish the safety concern of people falling or becoming injured due to the areas of the floor buckling or peeling up. New flooring for the Bradford County Branch YMCA gymnasium will enable the YMCA to offer more programs to children and other members of the Y and community, while proving a safe, functional area for the community to enjoy.
“Thank you to Glenn O Hawbaker for considering the YMCA as a benefactor,” said Chad Eberhart, CEO, River Valley Regional YMCA. “Your continued support of the YMCA will help us meet needs within the Towanda community, and have a greater impact on those we serve.”
