ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens Township Police are currently investigating a Monday afternoon one-vehicle crash on Wilawana Road that has left the driver dead.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash at approximately 2:44 p.m. on Wilawana Road roughly one mile west of White Wagon Road.
Police said the vehicle was traveling east on Wilawana Road when it left the roadway on the right side, crossed back into the oncoming lane of traffic, then left the roadway and crashed into an embankment before rolling into a culvert.
The driver, whose identity is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was the lone occupant of the vehicle, said police.
Wilawana Road was shut down for about two hours while officers investigated the scene, and the investigation is continuing. Assisting at the scene were crews from the Athens Township Fire Department and Greater Valley EMS.
