SAYRE — The skies over Sayre will light up tonight as the borough will be setting off fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.
The fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. with the soundtrack provided by 95.3 FM The Bridge.
The fireworks display will be held without the other festivities the borough has had in their recent End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks Displays.
Residents are urged to watch the fireworks display from the comfort of their front or back yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.