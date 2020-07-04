SAYRE — The skies over Sayre will light up tonight as the borough will be setting off fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.

The fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. with the soundtrack provided by 95.3 FM The Bridge.

The fireworks display will be held without the other festivities the borough has had in their recent End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks Displays.

Residents are urged to watch the fireworks display from the comfort of their front or back yards.

