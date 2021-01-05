SPENCER — Beginning the latest Spencer Town Board meeting in mid-December, Supervisor Allen Fulkerson gave what he hoped to be the last report on Hulbert Hollow Road and Hart Road projects.
Hulbert Hollow has been registered as a bridge with the DOT while Hart Road is considered a culvert pipe.
Fulkerson also reported that HUNT Engineering sent invoices for the remainder of the cost for Hulbert Hollow and Hart Road. HUNT Engineering charged around $10,000 in additional expenses.
Most of the additional expenses were from redesigning plans, an added step requested by the town. Work on Hart Road, however, was about $2,000 under the budgeted amount. The increase in final payment to HUNT Engineering was approved by the board members.
Contact with the provider of the town’s current website, Digital Towpath, revealed that the town was too late to cancel the contract for the website for next year. With the payment for next year already being paid, the board discussed options regarding waiting to begin a new website.
A favored option, though, was to set up the new website while the old one is still running. The board agreed that the new website is worth the cost even if the websites overlap.
The board approved using new payroll software through the Williamson Law Book Company. Both Town Clerk Terri MacCheyne and the bookkeeper from the Town of Candor have used sources from Williamson Law Book Company and report that the provided support system is excellent.
An estimated cost around $5,000 will start the service for the town. Some budget items had money left over from this year, and the expense to use the new payroll software would come from the remaining balances.
As an expense included in next year’s budget, the purchase of a mower came up for consideration. An offer from Monroe Tractor included a trade-in of the town’s old tractor and mower attachment in the lease of a new unit for the town. The lease has options to give the town three-to-five years to pay for the mower with the town owning the unit at the end of the lease.
While the 2021 budget does not include enough funds to pay off the full price of the tractor and mower, it would cover enough to comfortably pay the first year of the three-year lease option with some left over to help cover the next year’s payment. Going with a three-year payment plan for the unit would save on interest charged. After considering the expenses, the board decided to purchase a four-wheel drive tractor and mower with the three-year payment plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.