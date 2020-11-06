OWEGO — Tioga County lost two more residents due to complications from COVID-19 Thursday, according to a press release from the county.
“Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbrey reports the loss of two more lives due to COVID-19 related virus. Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of the lost souls,” a press release said on Thursday.
There have now been 39 deaths connected to the coronavirus in the county.
Tioga County added 15 confirmed cases of the virus Thursday. There have now been 782 cases since March, but there are currently 254 active cases.
The county has reported 489 recoveries, while 653 individuals are currently in mandatory quarantine.
Chemung County is reporting no deaths due to the virus on Thursday. The county is still reporting 22 deaths connected to COVID.
Chemung County added 49 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 2,252. Among that number are 31 cases in the Town of Chemung, which has 26 recoveries, and and 13 cases in Van Etten with 12 recoveries.
The county reported 167 active cases and 2,063 recoveries as of Thursday.
There are currently 35 individuals in the hospital as they battle the virus.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, Bradford County also added two more deaths related to the virus, bringing its total to 18.
The county has also added 46 confirmed cases on Thursday. There have now been 963 cases in the county since March, including more than 400 in the past two weeks.
There are also 78 “probable” cases of the virus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) added six confirmed cases in recent days, bringing its total to 197, which is the most in the county. There are also nine probable cases.
Athens (18810) has added 17 confirmed cases and now has 113 since March. There are also 12 probable cases.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Gillett — 54 (up two)
• Columbia Cross Roads — 51 (up one)
• Ulster — 41 (up one)
• Troy — 134 (up three)
• Towanda — 132 (up five)
• Canton — 66 (up one)
• Wyalusing — 39 (up four)
• Wysox — 17 (no change)
• Rome — 26 (up three)
• Milan — 13 (no change)
• Monroeton — 26 (no change)
By contrast, Sullivan County has had 22 total cases with 17 of those confirmed and one death. Tioga County, Pa. has had 293 total cases with 254 confirmed and four deaths.
Rounding out the contiguous counties, Susquehanna County has had 446 total cases with 32 probable and 29 deaths; Wyoming County has had 202 total cases with 173 confirmed and nine deaths and Lycoming County has had 1,043 cases with 965 confirmed and 32 deaths.
For the state of Pennsylvania, there have been a total of 220,566 cases with 209,348 being confirmed cases with 8,937 deaths and 2,391,336 negative tests
