WYSOX — Pennsylvania State Police recently arrested two Wysox individuals after a search warrant turned up over 100 grams of methamphetamine, roughly a third of which was concealed in a children’s diaper bag.
According to police, that narcotics search warrant was the result of an investigation into the possession and distribution of large amounts of crystal methamphetamine in Bradford and Sullivan counties.
Steve Gordon was taken into custody and found in possession of roughly 66 grams of meth, “a quantity” of marijuana, and $2,396 in cash.
Ashley Gordon was found in possession of 33 grams of meth that was concealed in a diaper bag as she packed items to remove children from the home, police said.
Additionally, officers uncovered 6.5 grams of meth, marijuana and various drug paraphernalia items from the couple’s bedroom.
Police said additional charges will be filed for Ashley and Marissa Gordon, as well as Fernando Avila — possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Steve Gordon was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley. After failing to post $100,000 bail, he was sent to the Bradford County Jail.
