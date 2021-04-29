During the pandemic year, the Sayre Historical Society completed a long-standing project to have the Valley Record newspaper microfilmed.
The bound five-volume collection of the newspapers spans the time period of September 1, 1905 to April 13, 1907 which was the final run of the paper. The papers had been donated to the Sayre Historical Society by the Murrelle family about ten years ago.
According to the Penn State site, the first issue of the Valley Record debuted May 8, 1905. The first issue in the microfilm collection is Volume 1 No. 99 September 1, 1905.
The paper founded by Sayre printing entrepreneur Joseph H. Murrelle was a daily and served the valley until April 13, 1907 when the Valley Record was printed for the last time.
An article in that volume of the paper stated that “Todays issues of the Valley Record marks the end of its publication.” The article further stated that the subscription lists and good will the Record had been purchased by the Sayre Daily Times (later the Evening Times currently the Morning Times).
Sayre Historical Society founder James R. Nobles spearheaded the project to have the papers microfilmed and digitized. The 1,816 pages of newspapers printed in Sayre 115 years ago are now preserved for generations to come.
The society took the project one step further and donated a digitized copy of the Valley Record to Penn State University to be placed on their Pennsylvania Newspapers Archive site.
The Pennsylvania Newspaper Archive is a freely accessible web resource developed and hosted by Penn State University Libraries. All papers displayed on the site are also held by the Library of Congress.
To access the site, go to www.panewsarchive.psu.edu. The Sayre Public Library board of trustees voted to purchase a set of the images of the papers to add to their collection of Sayre newspapers and to make the films available for local researchers without computer availability.
Several local historians have made substantial donations to cover the cost of the very worthwhile project that opens the door to a period of Valley history that is scantly covered and will help us all to understand the happenings of those years.
The Sayre Historical Society is in the Historic Lehigh Valley Passenger Station on Lehigh Avenue in downtown Sayre. Currently closed due to the pandemic please visit the website sayrehistoricalsociety.org or Facebook for hours and events.
