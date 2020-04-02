Students in the Athens and Sayre school districts are beginning a new chapter in their education as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced learning to move online.
With Gov. Tom Wolf extending the school closures indefinitely, the school districts have decided to move forward with an alternative education plan.
“There is a possibility that schools could close for the remainder of the school year. In the meantime, we plan to provide continuity of education through remote learning. Should schools remain closed for a longer time, the learning plan described below will ensure that we can provide continuity of instruction,” Athens Superintendent Craig Stage said in a letter to parents and students.
“Therefore, beginning on April 1, we will begin a phased plan for all Athens Area School District students to begin required remote instruction, where learning continues through an online format, when applicable. Elementary students will complete their online learning through the Odysseyware website, and students in grades 6-12 will complete their online learning through Edgenuity with exceptions for a few high school courses already engaged in online learning through different formats,” the letter continued.
Stage explained that the school district would be switching from “offering non-mandatory learning activities to planned instruction.”
“This will include required engagement and formal teaching that is similar to what occurs in a classroom setting while students learn new concepts that are aligned to grade level standards. In order to receive grades and credit, students must engage regularly and complete the course requirements. Attendance will be taken,” Stage said in the letter.
Athens planned to have high school students begin remote learning on Wednesday (April 1) with kindergarten through eighth grade students starting on Monday (April 6).
The school district is allowing students to pick up their school-issued devices if they do not have a computer, laptop or tablet at home.
Those without reliable internet can utilize a wifi hotspot in the school parking lots. Requested printed material for online courses will also be available.
Stage asked for support from parents and students in the letter.
“As our administrators, educators and students begin this initiative, we ask for your support. We know that there will be some bumps as we transition our instructional delivery means and methods and we ask for your patience and flexibility. That is to be expected with any new initiative, even when we have had many months to prepare, let alone only two weeks,” the letter said.
Stage stressed in the letter that he believes his teachers are up for the challenge.
“We are confident in our plan and in our educators’ abilities to communicate with your children remotely, but this is a change in how we “do school”. The past two weeks allowed our students to engage in review material, but going forward, their remote learning assignments will become mandatory. Along the way, the district will support all staff with tools, resources, and workshops designed to enhance teaching and learning during the school closure period,” Stage said in the letter.
The Sayre Area School District is also moving to an online education plan, according to a letter posted on the district’s website.
“Thank you for your patience and support during this unprecedented time. Our thoughts are with each of you and hope that your families are healthy and happy during this time. Our team has prepared for multiple outcomes from now until the end of the school year. There are multiple possibilities because of the uncertainty of this global pandemic. Our goal is to continue educating today’s students for tomorrow’s world,” Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio said in the letter.
The school district was planning on conducting a phone survey on Monday and Tuesday of this week to determine how many families already had technology needed for online education.
Starting today, the district plans on providing computers to those who need them. The senior class will be the first to receive the technology.
Also today, kindergarten through sixth grade parents can pick up new review/enrichment packets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Snyder Elementary School.
Online education will begin for seniors on Friday. The other students in the high school (grades 7-11) will start online review/enrichment on Friday.
The platform the school district will primarily use is Google Classroom, although some teachers may use Zoom to connect with students.
“For those who don’t have internet/wifi access where they live, we are installing external wifi hotspots outside the high school in the Lockhart Street parking spaces, and at the Elementary School in the upper parking lot area. We are working on an option for Litchfield, but that is currently a work in progress,” Daloisio said in the letter.
The school district had a message for parents during this time.
“As we ask for your patience, know that we will be patient with our school families as well. This situation is challenging, remember, this is new to all of us as we have always worked with your children, our students face to face,” the letter said. “Changing to interacting through a screen is going to present challenges and we are willing to work through them. Additionally, we know some of you are working through this period and your children may be in the care of others.”
The district asked parents for help with the following:
Continue supporting and communicating as we transition to an online learning plan.
Respond to our phone calls. Remember, no one is in the offices, but if you leave a message we will get back to you.
Ask your children if they have checked email, participated in the classes, completed reviews/work posted online or in packets.
Communicate any issues with technology once implemented.
Reach out if you have any questions.
The school district also reached out to students in the letter.
“Your job is to stay engaged with your teachers, attend your classes, complete classwork, and ask questions when you need assistance. Seventh through 12th-grade students should check their email regularly. Students should set a schedule and adhere to that schedule to keep a routine. Students, if you stay engaged with learning during this closure, you will be ready and prepared when we return back to our school buildings,” the letter said.
