SPENCER — During the Town of Spencer’s March board meeting, Spencer resident Sally Marx, a vocal advocate for a new town website, thanked the board for opening up the new website.
The older website will remain active till the end of the year. Searching townofspencerny.com or with a .org or .net will open up the new town website complete with convenient access to past meeting minutes, recent announcements, town personnel information, and contact information.
Also during the March 9 meeting, Highway Superintendent Mike Austin confirmed that he sent out letters to possible consultants regarding applying for the Bridge New York grant application. The town needs to pick a consultant to do the paperwork for submitting the qualifications request for the state grant.
Supervisor Allen Fulkerson confirmed that two bridges and three culverts selected for replacement meet the criteria of the program. The consultant would greatly help in the town’s chances of actually receiving the reward for these bridges. The town hopes to replace the bridges on Fisher Settlement Road and Emery Road and the three culverts on Railroad Ave., Washburn Road, and Hulbert Hollow Road through funds from the grant.
The possible new highway superintendent software which seemed to show promise at last month’s meeting does not appear to be a good fit for the town. Fulkerson called surrounding municipalities regarding the use of superintendent software and found that there is not a uniform use of the software. He gave the example of the Town of Candor which has the software but does not utilize it.
Even if the town used the software, because it is such a comprehensive system, the highway department would not be able to use a large portion of it.
Fulkerson finished by relating that Austin and his wife have been using Excel spreadsheets to organize the financials and files. The board agreed that the extensive system will not be needed and discussed looking into data backup and recovery options for the current filing process.
Tioga County REAP (Rural Economic Area Partnership) sent a request asking for annual support from the Town of Spencer. In the past, REAP projects such as after-school programs, community park improvements, and infrastructure developments have never reached Spencer. Since Spencer is not in the area typically benefitting from REAP, the board agreed to not join the REAP program.
Town officials applied for reimbursement from the Department of Taxation and Finance for the recent town reevaluation. The aid for the reevaluation was denied due to the late application. The board decided to ask the assessor to make an appeal for the funds. Receiving the funds after an appeal is unlikely, but the board agreed that trying to appeal is worth the possibility.
The reevaluation cost around $20,000, and the town could have received $5,000 in aid from the Department of Taxation and Finance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.