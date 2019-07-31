ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Sayre woman faces several drug charges after she was arrested in Athens Township on Sunday morning.
Crystal Patrica Walker, 34, was originally arrested on a pair of outstanding warrants, but was then also found in possession of a crystal methamphetamine-like substance while being searched at the Microtel Inn and Suites on Elmira Street.
Walker is now facing one count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; one count of intentionally possessing a controlled or counterfeit substance, a misdemeanor; and three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
The Sayre Police Department was informed by Bradford County 911 at 11:18 a.m. on Sunday that Athens Township Police had Walker in custody.
When the Sayre officer arrived on the scene, he placed Walker in custody and “upon search incidental to arrest, Walker was found to be in possession of a small baggie with a crystal-like subtance consistent to crystal methamphetamine, along with 35 small blue wax-like papers used for the purpose of packaging controlled substances in her purse,” according to the police affidavit.
Walker then informed police that she had three bags still in her hotel room. The Sayre officer then retrieved the bags from her room and found a black case containing numerous needles and a black digital scale, according to police.
Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr arraigned Walker on Sunday and remanded her to county jail in lieu of $30,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 6.
