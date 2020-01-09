TIOGA — The Tioga Central School Board during its meeting Wednesday began to methodically zero in on what it would like to do with $1.2 million leftover from the district’s capital project.
Among the projects the board is looking to accomplish are:
• Elementary school fourth grade/pool roof replacement — estimated $400,000.
• Remodeling of the elementary speech room — estimated $30,000.
• Water piping replacement — estimated $60,000.
• Water heater replacement — estimated $50,000.
The board would also have the option of adding in more roof projects if construction bids come back favorably, said representatives of King and Kind Architects, who hosted a presentation on the matter.
The idea for the replacement of the district’s three 100-gallon water heaters was only recently added on as an option for the project after it was discovered that the heaters are leaking or alternatively beginning to fail.
However, board members also expressed their desire to finish looking at the district’s sewer facility before moving forward with any solid decisions as the plant is over 20 years old and was identified in the last district survey as a potential problem area.
The original $7 million capital project wrapped up earlier this year, with the bulk of the project consisting of infrastructure and safety improvements across all district buildings, including the replacement of four boilers, relocating the district offices to the high school, renovating the high school entrance to allow handicap entry and replacing the asphalt of parking lots of the elementary school, middle school and high school, as well as the drives of elementary school, bus loop and district office.
