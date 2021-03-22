Martha Mae Schwab Price, 78, of Lowman passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at home.
She was predeceased by her parents, Cyral and Arvilla Schwab; daughter, Autumn Price Townsand; and grandson, Mitchell Ayers.
Martha is survived by her children, Herm (Faye) Springstead, Brian Price, Candy (Michael) Wagner and Amber Thorpe; grandchildren, Jeffrey Wagner, Karen Wagner, Nathan (Josie) Wagner, Hallea Decker, Daltyn Decker, Austyn Casselbury, Victoria Amaro-Decker, Ashlee Decker, Chad Price, Brett Price, Jasmine Price, Marcia Ayers, Michael Ayers, Angel Thorpe, Jessica, Timothy and Justin Townsand; several great-grandchildren; and many special friends, including Ann Kelly and Nick Lutz.
Martha was born in Glens Falls, New York and went on to work and retire from Headstart and Finger Lakes DDSO.
Martha was known as the “Quarter Lady” at the Athens Flea market. Her saying was “Quarter all the way across, whether you need it or not.”
She enjoyed family, friends, collecting buttons and marbles. She enjoyed watching the birds at her many bird feeders that she would request to be filled as soon as they got the slightest bit low. She kept track of her mini farm of chickens and ducks that she and her son Herm have. She enjoyed setting up at the flea market with her daughter, Candy. Martha may not have known your name, but she would always remember your face and what you collected.
At Martha’s request there will be no services at this time and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Martha’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.baluveltfuneralhome.com