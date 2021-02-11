Eva (DeRespinis) Patton, 86, of Springfield, Pa. passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at the Sayre Health Care Center.
She was born on April 12, 1934 in Foggia, Italy, daughter of the late Nicola and Christina DeRespinis.
After high school, she attended a clothing design school in Naples, Italy. Eva had an eye for design and fashion. Eva enjoyed sewing, cooking, and family events where she was able to show her amazing cooking skills. Eva also enjoyed attending the TOPS Club at the Troy Vet’s Club, gardening and taking long walks with her dog Barney.
Eva is survived by her sons: Joe (Cindy) Carreon of Mansfield, Pa., Ron (Wanda) Carreon of Athens, Pa., Van (Crystal) Patton of Troy, Pa., and Dan (Annette) Patton of Springfield, grandchildren: Christina (Travis) Snyder, Katie (Derek) Campbell, Emily (Shawn) Allis, Joey (Amanda) Carreon, Trevor Carreon, and Dustin Patton, 6 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews in both the U.S. and Italy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Joseph Carreon, and second husband Warren Patton.
Family and friends are welcome to gather from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA for a time of sharing with Eva’s family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Eva’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com.