Jane Hawkins (Calamity Jane) passed away after a brief illness at Williamsport, PA on December 20, 2019. She was born on February 1, 1929 at South Williamsport, PA to Edna Hall and Donald Mull. She was a graduate of the South Williamsport High School, Class of 1946. In 1954, Jane moved to Las Vegas, NV., where she met the love of her life, Jack D. Hawkins, Sr. who predeceased her in February of 2014.
Jane and Jack were married for 60 years. Jane worked as a receptionist at Merill Lynch for 28 years, retired, than began a long and lasting career as The Coordinator of First and Lasting Impressions with Barbara Hudock, at Hudock Capital Group in Williamsport. Jane worked nearly full time with her favorite team until mid-November 2019 at age 90. She was revered by many for her compassion, kindness, empathy,sense of humor, and her positive spirit. She was a mentor, role-model and inspiration for those who knew and cherished her. Jane exuded love and touched many lives during her journey.
Jane enjoyed watching the news and passionately discussing politics. She was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, and loved to watch old westerns and film noir. She also enjoyed watching anything with her favorite actor, Tom Selleck,. In 2009, Jane was named one of several of the YWCA’s Wise Women of the Year. She served on the Board of Advisors of the local Chapter of CASA for several years She was a literacy volunteer and served on the board of Advisors at the James V. Brown Library. She was also a proud member of the Charles M. Schultz Museum in Santa Rosa, Ca.
Most of all, however, Jane loved her children and her grandson. She is survived by her son Jack Hawkins, Jr. (Patty) of Jersey Shore; her daughter Jahna Hawkins of Palm Springs, Ca.; her grandson Corey (Crystal, Annabelle, Kameron) of Muncy and three sisters and two brothers Betty Tawney, Dolly Kaiser, Donna Lentz, Donald Mull Jr. and Charles Mull. A brother (James Mull) and a sister (JoAnn) pre-deceased her. Jane also adored her Granddog, Parker and her Grandkitty, Ella.
In following Jane’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Charles M. Noll Funeral Home, South Williamsport. In lieu of flowers, Jane requested that donations be sent to the South Williamsport Police Department, 331 West Southern Avenue, South Williamsport, PA. 17702; or to The South Williamsport Fire Department, 573 Hastings Street, South Williamsport, PA. 17702