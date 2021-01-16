Margaret L. Kunkler, 97, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Elmcroft of Mid Valley in Peckville, Pa.
She was born on January 29, 1923, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Gaetano and Columbo (Saputelli) Castiglone.
Margaret was a Real Estate Agent for many years. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, and church. She was a member of the Church of the Epiphany. She was an avid doll collector and art enthusiast. Margaret was a member of the Red Hat Society.
She was predeceased by her husband; Ed and her brothers; Eugene and Albert.
Margaret is survived by her son and daughter-in-law; David and Cathleen Kunkler, granddaughter; Elizabeth, sister; Marcella VanRiper, and sister and brother-in-law; Theresa and John Fennimore, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Memorial Mass will be private for the family but will be live streamed for viewing on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 10:00 am with Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Margaret’s name to: Epiphany School, 627 Stevenson Street, Sayre, PA 18840.
