Rita Louise McMahon of Westminster, California passed away on February 3, 2020 at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, California.
Rita was born August 27, 1951 in Sayre, Pa. to Michael and Marjorie McMahon.
She attended Epiphany Elementary School and in 1969 graduated from Sayre High School, where she was vice president of her junior class. After graduation, she attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she earned a bachelor degree in education.
She taught for three decades, including Snyder Elementary School in Sayre; Gidley School City School District in El Monte, Calif.; and Dwyer Middle School in Huntington Beach, Calif. She retired in 2014. She was an advocate for her students, earning her the Golden Apple award.
She enjoyed living in Westminster Village, where she had many friends including those on the social committee. She was a regular swimmer at the village pool and was often seen walking her dog, Buddy, around the village grounds. Rita was a licensed pilot and traveled throughout Southern California and Nevada piloting small planes.
She is survived by two sisters, Kathleen FitzRoy of North Las Vegas, Nev. and Eileen McMahon of Waverly, N.Y.; as well as two brothers, John McMahon of Marcy, N.Y. and Patrick McMahon of Westminster, Calif. She is also survived by 13 nieces, nephews and many cousins.
Two brothers predeceased her: Joseph Michael McMahon of Los Angeles, Calif. and Paul Gerard McMahon of League City, Texas.
A celebration of Rita’s life will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Westminster Village Clubhouse 5200 Blackpool Road, Westminster, CA 92683. All are welcome to attend and encouraged to tell their stories and memories of Rita.
Her favorite charity was Orange County Rescue Mission, 1 Hope Dr., Tustin, CA 92782.
Condolences may be submitted online at www.sunnews.org under legacy.com