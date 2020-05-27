Mary G. (Annibale) Pagnozzi, 98, of Sayre, P., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Bethany Manor in Horseheads, NY.
She was born on February 14, 1922 in Scranton, Pa, the daughter of the late Gerard and Carmella (Muraca) Annibale.
Mary worked as a seamstress until her retirement. She served for many years as an Officer at the Sayre Senior Citizens and was a volunteer for the Meals on Wheels Program. She loved to sing and was a member of her church choir and belonged to many different singing groups.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 36 years; Rocco Pagnozzi.
Mary is survived by her daughters; L. Rita Herzfeld and Sylvia Cushman, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
At Mary’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
A private burial will take place in St. Catherine Cemetery, Moscow, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary’s name to: Sayre Senior Center, Meals on Wheels Program, 208 Desmond Street, Sayre, PA 18840.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com)